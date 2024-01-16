MCIT's Roadshow In Turkiye Enhances Digital Economic Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: An official delegation led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), alongside a number of digital companies operating in Qatar such as Ooredoo, Microsoft, Google, Meeza, and Gulf Bridge International, concluded its roadshow in Istanbul, Turkiye, to enhance the digital economic relations between the two countries.

Led by Assistant Undersecretary for Cybersecurity at MCIT Eng. Khalid Al Hashmi, the delegation's visit was intended to enhance the digital economic relations with the Republic of Turkiye, in addition to inviting Turkish institutions in both the public and private sectors to utilize cloud platforms and cloud data center services in the State of Qatar.

The main aim of the visit was also to explore opportunities that facilitate establishing joint projects and exchanging knowledge and technologies between the two countries. The MOU signed between the two countries serves as the foundation for this collaboration, as it defines the framework for the joint efforts, exchange of expertise, and the development of digital infrastructure.

The head of the delegation, Eng. Khalid Al Hashmi said the visit implies the start of a new phase aimed at strengthening bilateral ties with the Republic of Turkiye in the realm of the digital economy, affirming that the anticipated outcomes of this visit are to establish the foundation for concrete projects and initiatives, which would elevate the digital landscape in both countries.

This collaboration, supported by major digital industry institutions and companies, stands as a model for international cooperation in communications and information technology, he added.

The companies participating in the Qatari delegation showcased the services and advantages offered by the State of Qatar to the Turkish companies present at the meeting. They also applauded the digital infrastructure that Qatar offers to facilitate the work of the digital partnerships. The participation of these companies demonstrated the importance of the private sector's work in the State of Qatar and its contribution at the local and international levels.

Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani said that this collaborative venture between Qatar and Turkiye marks a pivotal moment in advancing the ICT sector, emphasizing that Ooredoo is committed to fostering innovation and driving digital transformation.

This initiative perfectly aligns with our Ooredoo's vision to connect and enrich societies through cutting-edge technology drawing on our vast experience in national transformation and global ICT solutions, including advanced cloud services and comprehensive cybersecurity, he pointed out.

For her part, General Manager for Microsoft Qatar, Lana Khalaf underscored that as a strategic partner of the MCIT, Microsoft is honored to join the Ministry's delegation to Turkiye and be part of this important initiative, affirming that, during this visit, she had the opportunity to showcase how Qatar's first global hyperscale datacenter region can unlock limitless potential for organizations across industries in Turkiye.

Microsoft Cloud Datacenter region in Qatar offers the most innovative, most secure and most comprehensive cloud services for organization to accelerate their digital innovation and achieve their business goals, Khalaf added.

Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Google Cloud in Emerging Markets Selim Edde said the government of Qatar affirmed that digital transformation is essential to achieving its national vision, helping foster a smart, knowledge-based economy, affirming that he is proud of this partnership with the Qatari government that helps deliver on mission to support Qatar's national digital transformation goals through Google Cloud region in Doha.

The cooperation helps transform the way the government and the private sector serve users, Edde emphasized, adding that he is excited about the opportunities this presents for the State of Qatar as well as the wider region as the country will avail the available in-country existing Cloud infrastructure to other nations.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Meeza Mohsin Nasser Al Marri said he is pleased to share the active participation in the Turkiye Roadshow, reflecting the commitment to advancing Qatar's tech landscape in line with MCIT's visionary goals.