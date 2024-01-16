Huawei Opens AI ICT Academy Lab At HBKU

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Huawei Technologies and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) celebrated a significant milestone in their collaboration with the inauguration of the Huawei HBKU AI ICT Academy Lab. This state-of-the-art facility represents a fusion of innovation and education, solidifying the fostering of technological advancements and nurturing talent in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The official opening ceremony of the Huawei HBKU ICT Academy Lab took place in the presence of Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Founding Dean of HBKU's College of Science and Engineering, Alex Zheng, CEO of Huawei Technologies LLC in Qatar, and other officials from both parties.

This event marks fruition of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed between Huawei Technologies and HBKU. The MoU outlines a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging Huawei's expertise in ICT and cutting-edge technology and HBKU's commitment to academic excellence and research-driven learning.

The Huawei HBKU AI ICT Academy Lab is poised to become a hub for fostering innovation and hands-on learning experiences. Equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure and resources, the lab will offer specialized training programs, workshops, and certification courses designed to empower students and industry professionals in the rapidly evolving fields of AI and ICT.

Dr. Mounir expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating:“The inauguration of the Huawei HBKU AI ICT Academy Lab is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class education and fostering innovation in partnership with industry leaders like Huawei. This state-of-the-art facility will empower our students and professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the digital era.”

As part of the collaboration, Huawei will provide comprehensive support, including curriculum development, training materials, and access to their global expertise in AI and ICT.

Alex Zhang, CEO at Huawei Technologies LLC in Qatar, stated:“We are excited about the inauguration of the Huawei HBKU AI ICT Academy Lab, which stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent and driving technological innovation. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the digital economy."

"We continue to be keen on applying connectivity, cloud, and other ICT technologies to education to help universities and vocational schools cultivate innovative talent, accelerate innovation related to teaching and scientific research, and bridge the digital divide.”

The inauguration ceremony of the Huawei HBKU AI ICT Academy Lab signifies a new chapter in collaborative efforts between Huawei Technologies and HBKU.

This initiative not only reinforces their commitment to educational excellence but also paves the way for groundbreaking advancements in the fields of AI and ICT.

Huawei works to build talent ecosystems for teachers and students, lifelong learners, and industry practitioners by establishing talent alliances, contributing to talent standards, improving talent capabilities, and communicating the value of talent to improve digital skills throughout society.

Huawei's Corporate Social Responsibility practice includes a wide range of initiatives and programs such as the ICT Competition and the flagship global program Seeds for the Future, which celebrated another successful season in 2023.

Students from four universities, including HBKU, graduated with ICT and training in cutting-edge technology such as 5G, cloud computing, AI, and IoT during the MECA Seeds for the Future season held in Qatar last September.