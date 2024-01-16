Jordan Off To A Flying Start With 4-0 Victory Against Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jordan yesterday thumped Malaysia 4-0 to kick off their Asian Cup campaign on a high note at Al Janoub Stadium yesterday.

Jordan richly deserved the victory in their Group E opener, taking a 3-0 lead into the break against a Malaysian side who struggled to cope with the high intensity of their opponents.

Meeting in the AFC Asian Cup for the first time, Jordan caused Malaysia early problems with Yazan Al Naimat's weighted pass to Mousa Tamari forcing goalkeeper Syihan Hazmi to race off his line to foil the attempt.

With the Southeast Asian side struggling to gain possession, Jordan threatened again in the 12th minute when Mahmoud Al Mardi's cross flashed across the face of goal with Malaysia failing to clear their lines, allowing Al Naimat to set up Al Mardi, whose curling effort floated over Syihan to settle in the top corner.

It got worse for Malaysia six minutes later when Matthew Davies felled Al Naimat inside the six yard box with Mousa Tamari giving Syihan no chance with his spot-kick.

A VAR review meant Tamari's 25th minute effort from inside the box was overruled but the respite was temporary for Malaysia as Tamari - allowed to roam freely on the right - relayed the ball to Al Naimat, who cut it back nicely for Al Mardi to nudge the ball across the line in the 32nd minute.

With Jordan taking their foot off the pedal, Malaysia saw more of the ball in the second half with Stuart Wilkin seeing his long-ranged effort blocked in the 61st minute, while Romel Morales was denied by a quickly advancing keeper Yazeed Abulaila.

Jordan further widened their lead in the 85th minute with Anas Al Awadat sending a long pass to Tamari, who controlled the ball well under pressure before chipping over Syihan.

Hussein Ammouta's Jordan face Korea Republic next, while Malaysia will be hoping to bounce back against Bahrain on Saturday.