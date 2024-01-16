Shura Council Member Meets APA Official

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatari-Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Shura Council and the Vice-President of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) H E Eng. Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi met Secretary-General of the APA H E Dr. Mohammad Reza Majidi, who is visiting the country, on Sunday. The meeting discussed coordination and cooperation between the APA's member councils and parliaments to support positions and decisions of mutual interest.

