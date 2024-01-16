Qatar University College Of Law Organises Debate On Impact Of Climate Change Legislation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The College of Law at Qatar University (QU) organised a legal debate on the impact of climate legislation on the business sector.

Postgraduate students participated in the debate in two teams. The first team included Hanan Ahmed and Hessa Al Muhannadi, and the second team consisted of Hijab Al Hajri and Ahmed Al Sumaini.

The debaters highlighted arguments that support positions on the impact of these laws, between groups supporting and opposing them.

Although there is no doubt that climate change legislation has affected business, the extent of its impact is subject to research. Hence, the debaters supported their arguments with previous studies and concluded that it is necessary to take into account legislation for environmentally friendly businesses or clean energy projects as an alternative to businesses affected by restrictive legislation aimed at combating climate change.

They also discussed the position of the Qatari legislator on the provisions of the Paris Climate Change Agreement and related protocols.

On the sidelines of the debate, the Office of Graduate Studies at the College of Law organised a research exhibition for researchers in master's programmes to review the summary of what they have achieved in their scientific legal research.

The research posters addressed various problems related to oil facilities, workers' rights, and administrative regulations, developing partnerships between the public and private sectors, and seeking reconsideration of administrative provisions.