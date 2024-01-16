Forecasting A 10% CAGR, The Global Online Cooking Class Market Sets Course For A USD 0.64 Billion Growth By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Online Cooking Class Market

Global Online Cooking Class Market include MasterClass, Skillshare, Udemy, Rouxbe

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A complete study of the global Online Cooking Class Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. The report's primary aim is to supply an advance illustration of the latest development, scenario, and war situations impact on the worldwide industry and exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the Online Cooking Class Market. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. It offers valuable information to the industry insiders, potential investors. It includes an exhaustive enquiry with the reliability of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. The market report also examines the current state of the Online Cooking Class industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global Online Cooking Class market size was valued at USD 0.33 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 0.64 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Online Cooking Class markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

MasterClass, Skillshare, Udemy, Rouxbe, America's Test Kitchen, ChefSteps, Bluprint, Sur La Table, Gordon Ramsay's MasterClass, BBC Good Food, The Culinary Institute of America, Yummly, Cook Smarts, Allrecipes, Food Network Kitchen, Jamie Oliver's Food Tube, The Kitchn, Kitchen Stories, Tasty, Chef Michael Smith's Kitchen

Recent Developments:

May 30, 2023: In addition to rapidly growing its star-studded roster of teachers, MasterClass has found another way to attract more customers: lowering its price. The online learning platform announced on Tuesday that it will lower the price of a subscription from $15 to $10 per month.

In addition to the price change, the service also unveiled new programming for the coming year, including an improv course taught by Amy Poehler set to release in the fall. In the classes, the Emmy-winning comedian will workshop real life scenarios with a live audience, teaching viewers how to approach flexibility, openness and humor.

January 9, 2024: Prefer to show your love by cooking something special? We have plenty of Valentine's Day recipe inspiration, from brunch and classy cocktails, to romantic bakes. Or, why not give a homemade gift? Our Valentine's Day gift recipe collection includes plenty of ideas, such as prosecco truffles, rhubarb-flavoured gin and boozy fudge.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Segments Covered in the Online Cooking Class Market Report:

Online Cooking Class Market by Type of Class, 2020-2030 Value (USD Billion)

Live

Pre-recorded

One-on-one

Online Cooking Class Market by Price, 2020-2030 Value (USD Billion)

Free

Paid

Subscription-based

Online Cooking Class Market by Region, 2020-2030 Value (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

North America accounted for the largest market in the Online Cooking Class market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. Due to a number of important factors, the online cooking class market in North America has grown significantly in recent years. First of all, the growing demand for online cooking classes can be attributed to the growing appeal of cooking as a hobby and the ease of learning from home. The rich culinary heritage of North America, encompassing American, Mexican, and Canadian cuisines, has contributed to the growing popularity of online cooking education.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Online Cooking Class market.

Product Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Online Cooking Class market.

