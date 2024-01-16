Data Centre Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 536.28 Billion By 2030 At 10.72% CAGR: Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

data center market

Discover the Latest Market Trends and Insights on Special Purpose Data Centre Market 2024!!

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global data center market is anticipated to grow from USD 292.91 Billion in 2023 to USD 536.28 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period.

A comprehensive examination of the recently released research report from Exactitude Consultancy, titled“Global Data Centre Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2030” is presented. This study encompasses essential insights into the target market, including projections regarding potential revenue, customer demands, regional assessments, and the principal elements poised to influence the market's future trajectory. The report offers insights into prominent companies operating in the industry, newcomers to the market, supply chain innovations, financial considerations, noteworthy industry events, technological advancements, and forthcoming strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. To present readers with a holistic perspective of the market, the report categorizes the global Data Centre Market based on criteria such as type, applications, distribution channels, geography, and more.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Data Centre Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Data Centre Market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Data Centre Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: Alphabet Inc.,Com Inc.,Digital Realty,Equinix Inc.,Hewlett Packard Enterprise,IBM Corporation,Microsoft,NTT Communication Corporation,Oracle,Sap Se,Eaton Corporation Plc,Schneider Electric Se,General Electric Company,Carrier Global Corporation,Siemens Ag,LG Electronics Inc.,Fujitsu Limited,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Cisco System Inc,Hewlett-Packard Inc

Recent Developments:

December 13, 2023 - Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, and IBM have announced a strategic collaboration that will bring together Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud and IBM's watsonx to help organizations responsibly expand their use of generative AI. Dun & Bradstreet also intends to leverage watsonx for its workflows and solutions, supported by IBM Consulting.

January 11, 2024 – Siemens AG has completed the acquisition of Heliox, a technology leader in DC fast charging solutions, serving eBus and eTruck fleets and passenger vehicles. The acquisition complements Siemens' existing eMobility charging portfolio, adding products and solutions ranging from 40 kilowatts (kW) to megawatt charging solutions for depots and en-route charging.

Data Centre Market Segmentation:

Data Center Market by Component

Solution

Services

Data Center Market by Type

Colocation

Hyperscale

Edge

Others

Data Center Market by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Center Market by End User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The market for data centers is dominated by North America. The world's greatest, most effective, and most sophisticated technical and technological infrastructure may be found in the North American area. This facilitates the rapid and simple implementation of the new generation of data centers. The majority of the businesses that manufacture data centers are likewise based in North America. This is a significant contributing component to this region's strong growth and market dominance. The fact that US businesses are the most productive in the world is another important element driving the market's growth and need for data centers. In addition, they are among the wealthiest businesses globally. This means that they have large treasuries that they can draw upon to find the huge monetary resources needed for the large investments in research and development that are needed to produce the next generation of data centers that are more technologically advanced and more efficient in terms of managing data and information in general.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

- Detailed overview of Data Centre Market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of Data Centre Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Data Centre Market performance

- Market player's information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Key Benefits:

⏩ This study gives a detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges limiting the market expansion of Data Centre Market.

⏩ A descriptive analysis of demand-supply gap, estimation and forecast in the global Data Centre Market.

⏩ Porter's five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants & substitutes and competition amongst the key market players.

⏩ By understanding the value chain analysis, the stakeholders can get a clear and detailed picture of this Data Centre Market.

Following are some of the Most Important Questions that are Answered in this Report:

➟ What are the key regulatory frameworks governing significant sectors within the Data Centre Market?

➟ Which technological advancements are exerting the most significant influence on the projected growth of the global Data Centre Market?

➟ Who are the leading global enterprises currently exerting significant control over the majority of the Data Centre Market?

➟ What primary business models are typically employed by the major companies in this market?

➟ What are the pivotal factors expected to impact the global expansion of the Data Centre Market?

➟ How do major companies operating in the global Data Centre Market space incorporate crucial strategies?

➟ What are the existing revenue contributions of various product categories in the global Data Centre Market, and what changes are anticipated in this regard?

