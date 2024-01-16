Board Owl Announces Appointment Of Simon Clifton As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Swiss corporate matching platform appoints new CEO as it swings from start-up into scale up mode

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zurich based HRTech and SaaS business Board Owl Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Clifton as its new CEO with immediate effect. With his appointment, current CEO and co-founder Daniel Aghdami will move to the position of Executive Chairman forthwith. Simon will focus on partnering with Daniel and the Board Owl team to continue to grow the firm's international footprint and partnership ecosystem.Simon's background in disruptive technology and his long standing track record in investing in high growth technology companies will create opportunities for Board Owl to develop its global market share. After co-founding bigblu broadband PLC (BBB) in 2008 and serving as CTO, he helped transform the international expansion of the company as an Executive Director. He played a key role when the company went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, raising over £42 million in debt and equity to fund both acquisitional and organic expansion. Subsequently, over the next six years, the company acquired 22 competitor businesses across six different countries. Simon stepped down recently when the European part of the business was sold to Eutelsat S.A.On his appointment, Simon said:“I'm delighted and honoured to be driving the next stage of Board Owl's development as the go-to platform for businesses looking to create or strengthen their corporate or advisory boards.Building on our existing partnerships with leading institutions such as the Financial Times, SIX, Tenity, and the London Stock Exchange, we're carving a unique path providing start-ups, scale-ups, SMEs, and NGOs with top talent for their board and advisory board appointments.Board Owl's model allows even small companies to access skilled directors, Chair's and advisors cost effectively. This, in turn, gives these businesses and their investors the highest possible chance of commercial success in today's fast changing world.“I'm looking forward to continuing Daniel's excellent work forging new strategic partnerships with businesses and providing the best possible online community experience, matching talented directors with businesses that need their skills and experience.”Daniel Aghdami provided following comments on the new development:“I am delighted that we have secured Simon as our new CEO.“We have found just the right skill set and values in Simon to scale the business through its next stages of growth, having built a great foundation over the last four years. His combined experience and expertise in disruptive technology, international business scaling and prominent board member experience, will allow us to promote cognitive diversity as part of our commitment to our clients and accelerate strategic deliverables for the business.“We share the same conviction in Board Owl's growth potential, and I am looking forward to working closely with him to continue our growth trajectory, and achieve our high ambitions for the business.”About Board OwlBoard Owl which was founded in 2019, is a digital matching platform and community for decision makers. Board Owl's technology disrupts the traditional board search process by bringing together companies and board professionals worldwide, paving the way for greater transparency, diversity and competence in the board room.Originally spun out of elite award-winning financial services executive search firm DART, venture capital-backed Board Owl has doubled in size in each of the last three years, partnering with stock exchanges, accelerators, family offices, universities and private equity houses around the world to deliver top board talent cost-effectively.

