ICBF Hosts Hajikka Essay Contest Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) hosted the Hajikka Memorial Essay Competition closing ceremony at Bhavan's Public School recently.

The annual event, dedicated to the memory of Hajikka, a distinguished social and charitable activist who selflessly served Qatar's community for over 40 years, aimed to raise awareness about charity and benevolence among Indian students.

It also sought to inform students about the services provided by ICBF in Qatar, honour Hajikka's memory as a humanitarian role model, and to gather new ideas to enhance ICBF's societal contributions.

The welcome speech was delivered by general secretary Varkey Boban, followed by a speech from president Shanavas Bava emphasising Hajikka's commitment to society and community. The chief guest, Indian embassy first secretary Vaibav Tandale, highlighted the enduring legacy of Hajikka. ICBF advisory chairman S A M Basheer underscored Hajikka's devotion to ensuring respectful treatment for every departed expatriate, whose body was repatriated.

Hajikka's son, Shaheen, expressed gratitude to ICBF for inviting the family, marking their inaugural attendance at the Hajikka Essay Competition closing ceremony. The Hajikka family was honoured with a memento in remembrance of Hajikka's legacy. Hajikka's wife, Suhara, and daughters Shahna, Shajitha and Hafza, shared their sentiments, and also expressed their happiness and pride.

The winners were as follows: Senior category - Aisha Manal from Shantiniketan Indian School (first), Souparnika Raj Kumar from MES Indian School (second), Anwita Sekhar from DPS-Modern Indian School (third), Maria Ajay Chemmala from Noble International School and Shamitha Anand from DPS-Modern Indian School (consolation prize). Junior category - Pranavi Thamizharasan from DPS-Modern Indian School (first), Adidev Sajith from Ideal Indian School (second), Rihab Shameer from MES Indian School (third).

The consolation prize was shared by Raghav from Bhavan's Public School and Adarsh Anil from Ideal Indian School.

The event was co-ordinated by ICBF vice-president Deepak Shetty, treasurer Kuldeep Kour, secretary Mohamed Kunhi, Youth Wing head Sameer Ahamed, managing committee member Zareena Ahad, Abdul Raoof Kondotty and Shankar Goud.

