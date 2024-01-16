BPS Kindergarten Section Celebrates Karate Day

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Birla Public School's (BPS) kindergarten section celebrated Karate Day with a special assembly. The tiny tots, supported by their instructor Abdul Rahman showcased a special performance with their hand and body movement. They were awarded certificates by vice principal Edna Fernandez and headmistress Josephine Fernandes. The day ended with a power-packed performance by the instructor.

