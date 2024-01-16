DPS-MIS Bids Farewell To Grade XII Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A cascade of emotions, heartfelt sentiments and nostalgia permeated the air as the students of Grade XI, staff and management of DPS Modern Indian School organised a farewell and graduation ceremony for the outgoing batch of Grade XII students (2023-24). The school's acting president Yasir Nainar was the chief guest. Principal Asna Nafees also spoke. Grade XI students presented music, dance and dramatics. Head boy Krish Nagrani and head girl Drishti Tibrewal reminisced about their time as students and stressed on the importance of school life in shaping one's future. A video montage of principal, vice-principals and teachers sharing words of advice and encouragement was the highlight of the day.

