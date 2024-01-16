MES Holds Winter Camp For Scouts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School organised recently a winter camp for Scouts, Guides, Cubs & Bulbuls.
Students were divided into three patrol troops and performed exercises. A common session on the history of scouting was delivered by the in-charge teachers Asha V Nair and Rajesh.
Fun-filled engaging activities such as memory games and sensory games were conducted in the Junior section. A session of tying 'Knots' and 'First aid' was demonstrated in each troop. To provide an opportunity to learn new skills, and develop teamwork, co-operation and fun, adventure games were arranged for them at the junior ground.
Camp fire was one of the highlights. Cultural programmes were organised by the students troop-wise. They also performed the 'Scout Yell' in troops. Parents were invited to witness the camp fire programme.
Muna Jumah al-Mansouri, first scout activities expert; Paramjeet Kaur Bhullar, trainer/co-ordinator Expatriate Schools, MES governing board members and principal Dr Hameeda Kadar were present at the closing ceremony. Asha V Nair welcomed the gathering and Balkees Farsana proposed a vote of thanks. The other in-charge teachers were Ashraf, Blessy Peter, Fency Pathrose, Nizamudheen and Janisha.
MENAFN16012024000067011011ID1107726073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.