IIS Annual Magazine Released

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 'Idealite 2023', the annual magazine of Ideal Indian School (IIS) was released at a special ceremony. The multilingual publication provides a platform to the budding artists and writers to display their talent and a panoramic view of the cultural, academic, sports, literary activities and achievements of the school. School president Dr Hassan Kunhi M P was the chief guest. The guest of honour, Gulf Times supplements editor Amjad Vanimal, presented the first copy of the magazine to Dr Kunhi and principal Shaik Shamim Saheb. Anwar Sadath, head of the Department of English welcomed the gathering and Lipsy Sabu, assistant headmistress, Boys' section, proposed a vote of thanks. Ronnie Elizabeth hosted the ceremony.

