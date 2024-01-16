Geopolitical conflicts take center stage at annual Davos summit

(MENAFN) Political and business leaders from around the globe convened in the Swiss mountain town of Davos on Monday as the annual five-day meeting of the World Economic Forum commenced.



Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions worldwide, conflicts persist in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine, while Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea pose a threat to global trade.



Key focal points for this year's gathering include the escalating impact of artificial intelligence, the urgent challenges posed by climate change, the state of the job market, and the continually evolving digital landscape.



“An unstable global order characterized by polarizing narratives and insecurity, the worsening impacts of extreme weather and economic uncertainty are causing accelerating risks – including misinformation and disinformation – to propagate,” stated Saadia Zahidi, who serves as the managing director of the World Economic Forum.



“World leaders must come together to address short-term crises as well as lay the groundwork for a more resilient, sustainable, inclusive future.”



Prominent figures scheduled to address this year's forum include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.



In parallel, a pre-Davos survey conducted by auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers indicates growing concerns among global executives about the long-term sustainability of their businesses. The survey, encompassing over 4,700 chief executives, revealed that approximately 45 percent did not express confidence in their businesses surviving the next 10 years.



“There's the 55 percent who think they don’t have to change radically, and I would argue that's a little naive because the world is changing so fast around them,” PwC chief executive Bob Moritz commented.

