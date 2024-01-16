Hope Qatar Special Students Visit Bangladesh Embassy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A team of 14 children with special needs of Hope Qatar visited the Embassy of Bangladesh in Qatar. Hope Qatar Centre is a premier school for autistic students in Qatar

During the visit the children had a glimpse of the activities and the services that the Embassy provides to its nationals and other nationals as well.

The children visited the consular and e-passport desks of the Embassy with the guidance and briefing of the Embassy officials.

The Embassy also arranged to show a video documentary on beautiful Bangladesh after exchange of greetings and formalities.

The Bangladesh ambassador delivered a motivational speech to the children.

At the end of the two hours long visit the Ambassador entertained the children with their favorite food and handed over welcome gifts to the special children.

This visit was a part of the effort of the Hope Centre to acquaint the special children with the activities of the different institutes and organisation.