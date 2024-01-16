QF Hosts Range Of Fun Activities In Lead Up To Asian Cup Game

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Education City Stadium played host to thousands of football enthusiasts who gathered to watch Palestine go head-to-head against Iran in an AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 pool match on Sunday.

Fans were given the opportunity to enjoy a range of fun and educational activities as they made their way to the stadium. These included musical performances, a Palestinian art exhibition, a calligraphy wall, football games, and sensory rooms for those with special needs. The next match at Education City Stadium will be Iraq versus Japan on January 19 at 2.30pm, with activities starting three hours before the game.

