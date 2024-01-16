Oil prices show mixed trading amid financial concerns, Middle East tensions

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a day of mixed trading following recent losses, influenced by global economic worries and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Widespread concerns led to an increase in tanker diversions, impacting market dynamics.



As of 07:00 GMT, Brent crude futures saw a marginal increase of 0.04 percent, equivalent to three cents per barrel, reaching USD78.15. In the previous session, the contract had settled lower by 14 cents. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude recorded a decline of 23 cents or 0.32 percent, settling at USD72.45 per barrel after a public holiday in the United States on Monday.



Analysts from ANZ noted that despite a sharp rise in tensions in the Red Sea, fears of a global economic slowdown had adversely affected sentiment across commodity markets. The situation was reflected in Asian stocks, which fell to their lowest levels in a month, and a decline in US stock futures, coupled with a strengthening dollar on Tuesday. Comments from central bankers, dampening expectations of a rate cut, added to the cautious market atmosphere.



Weather conditions in the United States also played a role in the oil market dynamics, as cold weather was expected to reduce oil production and impact major refineries. Analysts focused on the decline in oil production in the Dakotas due to extreme cold, resulting in operational issues and a decrease of approximately 400 thousand barrels per day.



Leon Li, an analyst at CMC, highlighted the current market sentiment, describing it as relatively heavy on geopolitical concerns and the buildup of inventories in the United States. Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration was expected on Thursday, following a one-day delay due to the holiday on Monday.



Additionally, disruptions in shipping routes were noted, leading to increased shipping costs and extended transport times for oil. Oil tankers moved away from the southern Red Sea last Monday due to heightened unrest in the region, contributing to the overall uncertainty in the oil market.

MENAFN16012024000045015682ID1107726001