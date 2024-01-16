Zurich Airport Sees 30% Jump In Passenger Numbers In 2023

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Zurich-based operator said on Monday evening that it was delighted to have exceeded its stated target of 26 million passengers for 2023. A full recovery in passenger numbers is still expected by 2025, according to a press release.

In 2023, 247,456 aircraft movements were recorded, representing an increase of 14% year-on-year but a 10% drop on the 2019 level.

Meanwhile the airport handled 377,998 tonnes of freight, down 10% year-on-year and down 16% on 2019.

+ Watch: Zurich airport turns 75

In December alone, 2.19 million passengers passed through the airport, up 15% year-on-year but down 6% over five years. They were made up of 1.5 million locals and more than 680,900 transit passengers.

The overall number of aircraft movements at the airport rose by 7% to 18,888 take-offs and landings – 6% less than in December 2019. On average, there were 133 passengers per flight (+5% year-on-year). The seat occupancy rate stagnated at 77%.

Last month, the airport counted 34,688 tonnes of freight, up 2% year-on-year but down 10% on 2019.

Detailed results will be published on March 8.