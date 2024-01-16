Iran launches airstrikes targeting terrorists’ positions in Syria

(MENAFN) On early Tuesday morning, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) initiated a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting positions in Syria occupied by terrorists responsible for recent attacks within Iran.



Simultaneously, an Israeli Mossad espionage center in the Iraqi Kurdistan region was also struck. The IRGC specified that the initial missile strike focused on gathering places of commanders and key elements involved in recent terrorist activities in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask.



This military action followed the identification of gathering points of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Syrian territories, which were subsequently eliminated by a series of ballistic missiles, as confirmed by the IRGC.



Daesh had claimed responsibility for two suicide attacks during a memorial service for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman on January 3, resulting in nearly 100 fatalities and 280 injuries.



Another terrorist attack occurred last month at a police station in the border city of Rask in the southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan, leading to the tragic deaths of 11 police officers and injuries to at least six others.



In a subsequent statement, the IRGC declared the launch of another missile strike targeting a central espionage center of Israel's Mossad spy agency in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.



The IRGC asserted that this strike serves as a demonstration of its complete intelligence superiority over the Zionist regime's bases and activities in the region, as reported by a TV station.

