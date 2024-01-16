The 'First Five Days' Rule Points To A Challenging Year

US equity indices declined in the first five trading sessions of January. This dynamic promises a challenging year for the stock market, according to the old“first five days” rule.

Identifying a defining trend would have been an easy task if not for stabilisation on the day of the NFP release on January 5 and a strong rally on January 8.

The“first five days” rule was popularised by Jim O'Neil during his time working for investment banks. Don't limit yourself to this rule for the entire year, but consider it as a sentiment for the year.

The last time this method misfired was in 2018, but after that, it correctly determined five times whether the S&P500 would end the year up or down. The indicator also predicted a decline in 2016, but that was a year of growth after the prolonged stagnation of 2015 and an 11% plunge in January.

We now tend to agree with the“first five days” sentiment. The S&P500 index broke the highs of late last week and was only 0.8% away from an all-time high.