Secretary In Trouble For Leaking Secrets

(MENAFN- The Post) A secretary to the Deputy Attorney General Makhele Sekati is in serious trouble after she allegedly leaked confidential information on pending Cabinet appointments on social media.

Thato Liphoto, 55, of Masowe 1 appeared before the Maseru Magistrate's Court accused of leaking confidential information.

Liphoto appeared before Magistrate Peete Molapo while the Prosecutor was Advocate Keketso Motiki.

Liphoto allegedly took a photo with her mobile phone of a confidential list of ministers and deputy ministers who were to be sworn in on November 7.

She is accused of sharing that list with her friends and family who then leaked the list on to social media.

“This leaked document made the public know who were the ministers and deputy ministers to be sworn-in even before the date of swearing in,” the charge sheet reads in part.

Liphoto is being charged with violating the Official Secrets Act.

“By doing so, she has committed a crime because she was entrusted to keep state secrets,” the charge sheet reads.

The police launched an investigation after seeing the confidential document on social media platforms.

The police then dragged her to court to be charged. She was however later released and is expected to return to court on December 18.

Superintendent Moeletsi Mafatle, according to the police information desk, who is in charge of the Detective Department for the Prevention of Financial Crime and Fraud, has appealed to all public servants to remember the oath of office they took.

He advised them to remember that they swore to keep the secrets of those in public offices.

Failure to keep the secrets means betrayal to the oath.

Supt Mafatle said it is wrong on all fronts for civil servants to disclose confidential information to the public.

Doing so could set this country on fire and destabilise it, he said.

Supt Mafatle said if a confidential state document leaks to the public, the person who passes it on in the same way commits a crime and can be prosecuted in the same way.

He said the leaked information should better be reported to the police instead of spreading it further.

“Recently, it has become very easy to find crimes where social media has been used,” Supt Mafatla said.

He advised Basotho to stop hiding behind social media platforms when they commit crime.

Majara Molupe