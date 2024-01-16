Lioli Thrash Naughty Boys

(MENAFN- The Post) A suddenly ruthless Lioli breezed past struggling Naughty Boys without breaking a sweat yesterday afternoon at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.

A swaggering 3-0 victory keeps Lioli at the top of the Vodacom Premier League, thanks to a hattrick by Tumelo Khutlang who has now scored 10 goals in nine games and leads the goal-scoring charts in the premiership.

Khutlang has been a revelation since returning to the Teyateyaneng giants after a four-year stay in South Africa and 'Tse Nala' are all the better for it.

Yesterday's win was Lioli's ninth win in a row giving them an impressive 28 points from a possible 30 to start the season.

The remarkable start is a perfect rehearsal for this weekend's huge match at home against rivals and defending champions, Bantu, who are in third place and undefeated.

It will be a humdinger because after four years of languishing in the wilderness outside the top four, Lioli are a different animal this season under first-year coach Motheo Mohapi who made the stunning switch from Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) in the off-season.

Mohapi brilliantly masterminded LDF to second place last season and he appears, so far, to be the perfect remedy for a previously ailing Lioli without a league title since 2016.

Mohapi's high standards have been key to Lioli's turnaround who have scored 19 goals in 10 matches and conceded just four.

“When you play a struggling team like Naughty Boys, one might think it's easy but even scoring one (goal) isn't (easy) so to score three to nil, I think it's good,” Mohapi said after Lioli's lashing of Naughty Boys who remain stuck in second last place.

“You can never be satisfied because when you have opportunities to score more goals, you have to score because goals might be needed at the end (for goal difference), but the most important thing is three goals,” he said.

Mohapi's attention quickly turned to Sunday's game against Bantu which he said will be different. The approach and mentality, he explained, will not be the same because such a blockbuster game motivates players on its own and they do not need any extra reminders of its importance.

“The weekend's game is a totally different story, even the mentality and the approach will be different,” Mohapi said.

“I can't say we got what we needed (against Naughty Boys), we wanted three points and we got them, from tomorrow we will start talking about the weekend's game,” he said.

With Lioli flying high, one would think Mohapi would be happy with the team's performance so far but he still wants much more.

Mohapi is known and respected as an obsessive, detail-oriented coach.

He wants things done in a specific way and he said 'Tse Nala' are still not where he wants them to be. That is a scary thought for the rest of the league but music to the ears of Lioli supporters.

'Tse Nala' fans are loving every minute of Lioli's dazzling start and they were once again out in their numbers at Bambatha to cheer their heroes.

Indeed, Lioli's performances this season have seen their supporters return to the grounds in big numbers to watch the team, no matter where they are.

“I have heard people say they look like a team that's fighting compared to the previous years, so I take that and say yes. But, for me they are not where I want them to be,” Mohapi said.

“They don't hold the ball the way I want them to, even when it comes to the playing (style), they don't play or win the way I want them. But, for now we are balancing learning and results,” the Lioli mentor added.

“We are okay.”

Weekend's Fixture:

Saturday (15:00)

Lijabatho vs Linare (Morija)

Lifofane vs LDF (Butha-Buthe)

Liphakoe vs ACE Maseru (Ratjomose)

LCS vs Naughty Boys (LCS Ground)

Sunday

CCX vs Manonyane (LAC)

Lioli vs Bantu (Lioli Ground)

LU FC vs Matlama (Ratjomose)

Machokha vs LMPS (LCS Ground)

Tlalane Phahla



