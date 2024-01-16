Qacha's Nek Girl Severely Injured By Electricity Cables

(MENAFN- The Post) A Grade Nine student from Qacha's Nek suffered severe and life-threatening burns on her arm when she got into contact with a live electrical pole on her way from school last week.

The girl, from Patlong High School, was immediately rushed to Tebellong Hospital but was later transferred to Queen 'Mamohato Memorial Hospital in Maseru.

Her family told thepost that they have been told that her arm might have to be amputated. Her chief from Letlapaneng in Ha-Sekake, Chieftainess 'Malipholo Mosaku, said the girl was from school on November 24 when she was involved in the accident. “It was too hot on that day and it seemed the girl got tired while on her way home,” Chieftainess Mosaku said. “She sat down by an electric pole so that she could rest a bit under its shade,” she said. “She heard a loud boom and all of a sudden she was burning.” The girl was burnt from head to toe, the chief said. “Her left arm is the one that had severe injuries. The arm now looks like she had a stroke,” she said. Her other leg also got seriously injured, Chieftainess Mosaku said. “We found a hat she was wearing torn into pieces.” “It was my first time to see anything like that. People are always going near that pole, I still cannot figure out what real happened to the girl,” Chieftainess Mosaku said. Chieftainess Mosaku warned people to stay away from electric poles“because this can happen to anyone”. “We just feel thankful that the girl is still alive. The way her body was burnt, I was not sure if she would survive.” Her uncle, Thabang Ramotšoane, said the family is saddened by what happened to their daughter. “As a family we expected so much from her,” Ramotšoane said. “Her father is unemployed and we hoped that she would grow up able-bodied to help her mother take care of the family,” he said. “Her mother is a domestic worker in South Africa. We hoped that after finishing school she would help her and improve their family's (economic situation).” Shaken by what he saw, Ramotšoane said he feared for the worst even though she is now receiving treatment at the hospital. Ramotšoane said the family lives in extreme poverty. A village councillor, Libete Busa, blamed the way the electricity poles are usually erected in the villages. Busa said the villagers are not happy with the way the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) installed some of the cables in villages close to Qacha's Nek town all the way to Ha-Sekake. Busa complained that some electric wires were not high enough adding that some children could be seen playing with them. “There is a possibility that some people might get into contact with the cables and get injured like this little girl,” Busa said. “I wish something can be done to maintain the electrical poles to avoid more accidents, or else people will keep getting injured or getting killed,” he said. A spokesperson of the Rural Electrification Unit (REU), Sebabatso Mohlobola, said their team visited the family, through the local chief. However, after thorough observation and checking of the power line where the accident was said to have happened,“the technician and the artisans confirmed that there seems to be no sign of breakage or fire occurrence at the site”. “Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the accident was caused by the power line,” Mohlobola said. “The family of the injured child was not convinced by this explanation and wanted intervention from higher authorities,” she said. “Yes, we do make routine checks to ensure public safety.” Thooe Ramolibeli



