Aurora Mobile Partners With Star Charge To Jointly Promote The Development Of New Energy Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Star Charge, Asia's leading digital energy unicorn. Leveraging its powerful customer engagement platform and multi-channel messaging solution, Aurora Mobile will help Star Charge execute a more precise user outreach strategy and achieve a more efficient message delivery rate.



Star Charge, one of the core brands of Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd. is located in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. It specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of new energy vehicle charging equipment. Its products include AC and DC equipment, charging tips, power modules, smart electric cabinets, battery replacement equipment, etc. With core R&D capabilities such as intelligent control, Internet of Things, and high-power customization, Star Charge provides comprehensive services linking equipment, platforms, and users to various industrial customers, including but not limited to OEMs, public transportation, real estate, government, airports, logistics, special transportation, energy companies, car owner fleets, and charging operators. Leveraging the combined advantages of wind and solar energy storage and charging, smart microgrids, and smart operations and maintenance, Star Charge has developed a full lifecycle platform for vehicle charging and energy consumption.

Star Charge has won many national-level projects, such as the Energy Internet Major Application Demonstration Project of the National Energy Administration, the Intelligent Manufacturing 2025 New Model Application Project of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), certain key R&D projects of the National Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Green Manufacturing System Integration Project of MIIT, and has been selected as a national-level demonstration platform. With the rapid expansion of new energy and the continuous development of intelligent mobility, users are increasingly demanding personalized and instant services. To meet this demand, Star Charge decided to integrate Aurora Mobile's powerful and outstanding intelligent push notification solution (JPush) to achieve excellent customer engagement.

In 2020, Star Charge pioneered the concept of "mobile energy network", which provides a comprehensive energy interconnection network based on mobile vehicles, mobile energy carriers, mobile energy replenishment facilities and mobile devices, and innovated the business model of "cloud management" based on "hardware + software + service". Leveraging JPush's user-defined label and alias functions, Star Charge can deliver personalized messages to customers and provide users with private charging, public charging, financial insurance and other services that cover users' entire charging cycle. Such targeted messaging not only improves Star Charge's user outreach efficiency, but also increases user interaction and loyalty.

Meanwhile, in response to the development of the private charging business, Star Charge uses JPush's rapidly integrated push SDK to deliver messages including nearby charging and energy replenishment information to users in milliseconds, enabling highly efficient timely messaging and making it convenient for users to receive information instantly, improving the user experience. JPush's proven architecture, with tens of billions of average daily visits, also ensures message stability and helps Star Charge build a stronger connection with users.

In addition, JPush also provides powerful analysis capabilities. By analyzing the click-through rate, interaction rate and user feedback on messages, Star Charge can understand user preferences and demands and further optimize products and services. This data-driven decision-making helps Star Charge drive continuous improvement and innovation.

With years of accumulated experience in the industry, Star Charge is now the strategic charging partner of more than 60 well-known vehicle companies around the world. As a participating company in the formulation of national standards in the charging field, Star Charge has participated in the drafting of all domestic charging standards and also participated in the drafting of IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) international standards as the representative of China. It is also one of the two leading units designated by the National Standards Committee to develop domestic high-power charging standards.

To help Star Charge implement multi-channel messaging, reduce the cost of messaging between platforms, and reduce the difficulty of development, operation and maintenance, JPush provides Star Charge with a carrier-grade instant messaging system. It supports various operating systems, including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and WinPhone, and is fully compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging), and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu, and ASUS, effectively reducing the R&D and labor costs caused by the development and operation of app messaging architecture.

Going forward, by leveraging JPush's accurate, efficient, stable and secure messaging service, Aurora Mobile will work with Star Charge to support the development of the new energy industry and provide users with a more convenient and intelligent mobility experience.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit .

