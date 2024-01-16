Ammonia Market Projected To Exceed US$ 472.5 Billion By 2033, Driven By Agricultural And Fertilizers Applications | Report By Marketresearch.Biz

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, The ammonia market was valued at USD 220.93 billion in 2023 with significant growth and is projected to reach USD 472.5 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 8.11% .



The ammonia market is undergoing robust growth, compelled by amplified demand for fertilizers in agriculture and water treatment. Ammonia, a multipurpose natural gas, serves as a base element for numerous commercial and household products, including fertilizers, cleaning supplies, stabilizers, neutralizers, and refrigerants. Its extensive applications extend to plastics, fabrics, explosives, and pharmaceuticals, with over 90% of global manufacturing dedicated to fertilizers, supporting sustainable food production worldwide.

Main developments in the sector comprise CBH Group's introduction of a new Kwinana fertilizer facility, augmenting support for Western Australian grain farmers. Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture's initiative aims to invest USD 3 billion in domestic fertilizer manufacturing capacity, with an initial allocation of USD 29 million for near-term projects.

Ammonia's significance extends from household cleaning to industrial water purification, catering to various sectors like rubber, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the agricultural industry, foremost with a heave in fertilizer prices, considering Russia's main role as a major fertilizer exporter, underwriting 23% of global ammonia exports.

Collaborative efforts in ammonia manufacturing aim to decrease export dependence, nurturing a cleaner and more sustainable production process. The ammonia market is set to grow, driven by its vital role in fertilizers as well as industrial manufacturing, which promises to continue expansion in the next few years.

Key Takeaways



Liquid ammonia rules the product type market segment due to its extensive use in various industrial and agricultural applications.

Agricultural and fertilizers dominate the application type market segment due to high fertilizer production, which is essential for modern agriculture. Asia-Pacific commands a substantial 45% share of the global ammonia market, mainly fueled by widespread agricultural activities and increasing demand for ammonia-based fertilizers.

Driving Factors

Demand of Fertilizers

This surge in demand is closely tied to the growing global population and the urgent need to enhance agricultural productivity, particularly in emerging economies. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts a nearly 40% surge in ammonia demand by 2050, incited by the agricultural sector's expansion in regions like Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This trend underscores ammonia's pivotal role in addressing food security challenges, thereby supporting its market growth.

Low-Carbon Energy Transition compels the market

Ammonia, especially in its 'green' or 'blue' forms, is gaining traction as a sustainable energy carrier. This is due to its potential for storing and transporting hydrogen energy efficiently. This shift not only augments current market growth but also sets a trajectory for sustained expansion, aligning with global environmental goals. The rising emphasis on clean energy solutions positions ammonia as a critical component in the energy transition, catering to the increasing demand for eco-friendly fuel alternatives.

Restraining Factors

Huge Competition from Substitute Products

Alternative feedstocks like natural gas and urea are currently competing with ammonia for various uses, which poses a threat to the growth of the ammonia market. Urea, for instance, is often desired for certain agricultural and industrial applications due to its less hazardous nature. The growing innovations in electric vehicles (EVs) are reducing the demand growth for fertilizers, which traditionally constitute a significant portion of ammonia's market. As EVs become more prevalent, the reduced need for agricultural products for biofuel production could further impact the demand for ammonia-based fertilizers, challenging the market's expansion.

Growth Opportunities

New Technological Advancements

The conventional production of ammonia is energy-intensive and contributes to about 2% of global CO2 emissions. In response, there's a significant push towards developing bioprocessing technologies for biological ammonia production. Firms like OCI Global, the only producer of ISCC PLUS certified bio-ammonia in Europe and the US, are leading this charge. OCI's use of biomethane from organic waste for ammonia production results in a GHG reduction of over 70% compared to traditional methods. Such advancements are not only environmentally beneficial but also offer a competitive edge, paving the way for geographic and product expansion in the ammonia market.

