Strong Partner for Public Authorities: DATAGROUP Wins New Customers and Renews Contracts

Pliezhausen, 16 January 2024. DATAGROUP (WKN: A0JC8S) is a strong partner not only for Mittelstand companies, but also for public authorities. The IT service has provider recently demonstrated this claim by acquiring new customers from this sector as well as renewing existing contracts with them. Extensive contracts were signed with a total volume of more than EUR 30m and terms of up to five years. One rural district, for instance, is supported with end user services in the context of DATAGROUP's on-site support. Furthermore, two federal state institutions make use of the services of DATAGROUP: One customer in the area of network and IT security services, the other one likewise in relation to end user services. "Our modular CORBOX IT services portfolio is an excellent basis for the digitization of public institutions in Germany. This is evidenced by the new or renewed contracts with major public authorities, which we are very pleased about", says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP."New customers are convinced of our comprehensive and flexible services, while these result in a long-term and trusting relationship with our existing customers – which in term provides us with sustainable income from partnerships at eye level and long-term contracts." The new agreements add to a broad portfolio of public-sector customers, which DATAGROUP has built up with its excellent IT services. Forst Baden-Württemberg, state parliaments, an owner-operated enterprise of a federal state and a municipality are also among the customers of DATAGROUP. Finally, DATAGROUP has been responsible for many years for the software procedure with the help of which applications for benefits under the Federal Law concerning the Promotion of Education or Training (BAföG / Aufstiegs-BAföG) are handled. About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its"buy and turn around" and its"buy and build" strategy.

