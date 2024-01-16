EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SUSS MicroTec completes sale of the MicroOptics division

16.01.2024 / 08:28 CET/CEST

Garching, January 16, 2024

– SÜSS MicroTec SE yesterday successfully completed the sale of its Swiss subsidiary SUSS MicroOptics SA. With the closing of the transaction, the MicroOptics division is now part of Focuslight (HK) Investment Management Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Shanghai (China) listed company Focuslight Technologies Inc. SUSS MicroTec and Focuslight had agreed on the sale in November 2023. "We are pleased to close the transaction early in the new year. This allows all parties involved to concentrate on executing plans for 2024. SUSS MicroTec is now fully focused on its core semiconductor equipment business," says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE. Frick thanked the around 160 employees of SUSS MicroOptics for their great commitment to building up the company: "In recent years, our colleagues have consistently identified and pursued promising growth opportunities in new markets. We are convinced that they will be able to develop their full potential as part of Focuslight and wish them every success along the way."

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit . Legal Disclaimer

