BOARD MEMBER JAN-MAARTEN MULDER AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCESM

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance SM to Jan-Maarten Mulder of Charleston, South Carolina, in the United States.Mr. Mulder is a veteran board member for international companies in rapidly evolving markets; his current boards include STX Group, a global environmental commodity trader, and Digital Divide Data, an artificial intelligence data annotation company serving major autonomous driving and agriculture companies. Previously he served on the board of several companies within the technology, agriculture, and renewable energy sectors. He earned his MSc in chemical engineering from Delft University of Technology, is a graduate of Harvard Business School's advanced management program, and holds the GCB.D designation in ESG from Competent Boards."I know that Jan-Maarten was very thoughtful in choosing which cyber risk governance credential to pursue, and we are honored that someone of his stature chose ours," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Jan-Maarten will continue to have a growing impact in his board service and we look forward to his using the knowledge from our programs in that critical work."The Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.“This is a great and informative program touching on all relevant aspects of cyber risk and security as it relates to effective governance and board oversight,” said Mr. Mulder.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about our programs at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

