Neology Secures Major Tolling Systems Contract In The United Kingdom

CARLSBAD, CA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neology, a global tolling systems innovator that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility, today announced that they have signed an multi-million dollar, multi-year Tolling Systems contract with the Humber Bridge Board (HBB), in the United Kingdom. Neology will partner with HBB on the delivery of an end-to-end Tolling capability, including roadside systems, back-office solutions as well as website and mobile app solutions.The system being designed and delivered for HBB will revolutionise toll collection across the iconic Humber Bridge, removing the stop-go toll plazas in favour of a high performance, Free Flow solution that leverages Neology's Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered technology for roadside infrastructure, including its latest neoForceTM Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) offering.The customer experience for those motorists using the bridge will be transformed into a frictionless payment experience, creating a smoother bridge crossing experience for all road users.“The Humber Bridge is the longest single-span suspension bridge in the UK, a critical piece of infrastructure connecting core economic regions and an iconic regional landmark,” said Andrew Arundel, HBB Chief Operating Officer.“We underwent an extensive procurement process to understand market capability to address the needs of our customers whilst also ensuring that vendor capability and long-term commitments to the project were secured. The Neology team has impressed us throughout the tender process, and we look forward to forging a strong partnership with them in the months and years ahead on this critical project.”“Following a highly competitive tender, which focused on technical expertise and innovation, we are proud to have been entrusted with this project,” said Luke Normington, Neology's Senior Vice President, General Manager EMEA.“Bringing our global expertise in the Tolling solutions, coupled with our long-term local expertise in the UK provides the perfect understanding of how to deliver this solution to serve the people who travel on that bridge, every day. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Andrew Arundel and the team at HBB.”About Humber Bridge : When it was officially opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on July 17, 1981, the Humber Bridge was the largest single-span suspension bridge in the world. It's completion was the culmination of decades of work to connect the core economic regions located on both of sides of the Humber without the need for a ferry or a drive of up to 80 miles. In 1959 a viable bridge crossing became a reality with the granting of the 1959 Humber Bridge Act and work began on construction in 1972. It took 8 years and thousands of workers to complete the construction project. Today, the Humber Bridge plays a vital role in helping the region to reach its full potential, supporting over 30,000 crossings per day, and saving drivers millions of miles and hours. With the award of this contract in 2023, HBB enters a new era, and its users will experience a new level of frictionless travel experience that will positively benefit everyone who uses it.

