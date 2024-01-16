Intraoral Scanner Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 10 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intraoral Scanner Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Intraoral Scanner Market Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

Global Intraoral Scanner Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

The global Intraoral Scanner market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.29 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period.

The global Intraoral Scanner market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.29 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Intraoral Scanner Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Align Technology, Inc., 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Planmeca Oy, 3Shape A/S, Medit Corp., Dental Wings Inc., Straumann Group, Condor Scan Technologies, Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd., DentalEZ, Inc., Owandy Radiology, ClaroNav Inc., Acteon Group, Zfx GmbH, Benco Dental Supply Company, GC Corporation, Planmed Oy, Glidewell Dental and others.

Recent Developments:

December 26, 2023: At 3M, they know ideas have the power to lead to breakthrough innovations. But even the best ideas need support to take root and grow. After a century of cultivating ideas into real-world technologies, we've mapped our idea-nurturing expertise into a digital platform designed for the world's new hybrid work model. 3M FastTrack is a first-of-its-kind application that uses a peer-to-peer funding model to expedite the innovation process.

March 09, 2023: South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Medit ( ), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, announced today the release of its new app, the Medit Occlusion Analyzer.

Intraoral Scanner Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Intraoral Scanner Market Report

Intraoral Scanner Market by Brand, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

I SERIES

OTHERS

Intraoral Scanner Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Intraoral Scanner Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Intraoral Scanner market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. With a multitude of opportunities arising from the growing adoption of advanced dental technologies and an increasing emphasis on precision in dental procedures, the North American region offers a compelling landscape for the intraoral scanner market. Due to their capacity to transform conventional dental impressions and provide increased accuracy and efficiency, intraoral scanners have become increasingly popular in this area. The increasing need for digital dentistry solutions presents a significant opportunity. The use of digital tools in dental practices has increased dramatically in North America, a region known for leading technological innovation. Intraoral scanners, which give dentists a sophisticated way to take precise, three-dimensional pictures of the oral cavity, are a perfect fit for this trend. This improves in addition to streamlining the diagnostic procedure.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

Chapter Outline of Intraoral Scanner Market:

- Intraoral Scanner Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Intraoral Scanner Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Intraoral Scanner Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Intraoral Scanner Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Intraoral Scanner Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Intraoral Scanner Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Intraoral Scanner Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Intraoral Scanner Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Intraoral Scanner Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Intraoral Scanner Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

