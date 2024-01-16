Nikkei exceeds 36K points, propelled by robust performances in shipping, finance industry

(MENAFN) On Monday, Japan's Nikkei average surged past the 36,000-point mark, marking a milestone not seen in 34 years. This remarkable feat was propelled by robust showings in the shipping and financial services sectors. The ascent was notably influenced by a decline in US bond yields and a general slowdown in economic growth. The Nikkei concluded the day at 35,901.73 points, registering a 1 percent increase and reaching its highest level since February 1990 at 36,008.23 points.



Value stocks demonstrated superior performance compared to growth stocks, a shift from the previous week when the Nikkei showcased its most robust performance in 22 months. The broader Topix index also experienced a 1.22 percent increase, establishing a new 34-year high. Within this index, the value index rose by 1.55 percent, outpacing the growth index by 0.88 percent.



Shipping stocks played a pivotal role in the market surge, leading to a notable 5.3 percent rise. This surge was fueled by heightened geopolitical concerns and an increase in shipping rates. Additionally, financial companies witnessed a recovery following a sharp decline in the preceding session. The Tokyo Stock Exchange index of securities companies rose by 4.56 percent, while the banking sector saw a 2.19 percent increase.



Despite these gains, there are indications of potential saturation, with the Nikkei Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaching 76.41, signaling "overbought" conditions. Investors, however, remain optimistic, anticipating sustained interest from foreign investors and activist investors. This anticipation is particularly heightened as the Tokyo Stock Exchange is on the brink of announcing a monthly list of companies planning to raise capital.



Daniel Hurley, an emerging markets portfolio specialist, highlighted the excitement generated by the TSE's corporate governance initiatives. Foreign investors, activists, and hedge funds are closely monitoring the Japanese market, anticipating further developments as the market continues to evolve.

MENAFN16012024000045015682ID1107725925