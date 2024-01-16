Auto PLI Scheme Extended Till 2027-28

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 16 (KNN) The Ministry of Heavy Industries has extended the Auto PLI Scheme until the Financial Year 2027-28.

This significant decision will be a focal point of discussion at the Auto PLI Conclave scheduled for Tuesday.

The event aims to delve into the salient features of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry, designed to incentivise domestic manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology products and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.

The government has already initiated the issuance of approval certificates through its Test Agencies for vehicles qualifying for PLI incentives.

Notably, 22 models/variants of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have received approval, and additional certifications for Automotive Advanced components are anticipated soon.

The extension of the scheme opens opportunities for companies to apply for incentives for new Electric Vehicle (EV) models or emerging technologies planned for the Indian market.

The Auto PLI Conclave aims to discuss the approval processes for vehicles/technologies eligible for PLI incentives and showcase technologies/vehicles set to benefit from the PLI Scheme.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, will preside over the Conclave, with Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Power, attending as the guest of honour .

The conclave is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

(KNN Bureau)