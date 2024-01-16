Introducing The Iconic Women Podcast - Stories Of Dreams, Perseverance, And Triumph

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India A platform for women to open up about their lives, the Iconic Women Podcast is officially live.

Season 1 unveils the extraordinary stories of inspiring women from diverse backgrounds, showcasing their resilience, determination, strength and triumphs.

Each episode encapsulates heart-felt conversations, learnings and grit, ending with a creative tribute to legendary women, where the host Kadambari Misra styles the guest as a woman who has been her strength.



Kadambari (right) in conversation with Ms Susan Thomas, IRS Officer





A brainchild of industry veterans Kadambari Misra (Co-Founder Eternative Design), Bala Kumaran (Founder BrandStory Digital), and Nidhi Agarwal

(Founder Ebony & Ivory PR), IWP was born when they came together with a shared passion to create a platform that is committed to the stories of women past and present.





Now streaming weekly, the inaugural season features the narratives of real-life sheroes like Nisha Millet, Susan Thomas, Sahar Mansoor, Shwetambari Shetty, Amrita Samant, Sonu Venugopal, Alicia Souza, and Sonali Swami. The episodes delve into topics like mental health, fitness in one's 40s, and the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges, among many others.





IWP traces its roots back to Kadamabari's time in Mexico, where she discovered the rivetingly beautiful works of artist Frida Kahlo, her art a revelation of her pain and suffering. These moments of connecting deeply with one woman's quest for self-realization left an indelible mark on Kadambari. What started as a casual post on her Instagram handle transformed into a passion project.

Over the years, she has researched several inspiring women from various walks of life, spotlighted their achievements, and effortlessly brought their personalities to life by transforming herself into each of them.





Speaking of her project-to-podcast journey, Kadambari said,“What remains common is that these are real women overcoming real challenges. The Project was about women from history inspiring the women of today; I am one of them! And we hope that through the Podcast, today's inspiring women will inspire the women of tomorrow.”





On Co-founding the podcast, Bala Kumaran said,“Brandstory Productions is dedicated to amplifying the remarkable stories of iconic women, sparked off by my life's journey alongside strong and inspiring women. We aspire to inspire women to break barriers and thrive in every aspect of their lives."





Reflecting on the power of authentic narratives, Nidhi Agarwal said,“The podcast format of storytelling is transformative! In just 3 weeks since launch, the love we have received is very humbling. We believe in the power of forging genuine connections, and are super excited to create a safe space to foster real conversations that inspire women and communities at large.”





Season 1 was released with Nisha Millet, an Olympic Swimmer on December 16th and every following week with Ms Susan Thomas IRS Office and ex-NIFT Director, Alicia Souza - Illustrator, Shwetambari Setty, Fitness Entreprenuer on IWP's YouTube channel and will also be available on Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast.





Catch these compelling narratives that have propelled women to follow their dreams no matter what.





Link - @IconicWomenPodcast





About

Iconic Women Podcast

IWP is Co-founded by Kadambari Misra, Nidhi Agarwal, and Bala Kumaran. Every new episode drops on their YouTube channel every Friday, at 7:00 pm, and will also be available on Spotify, Google Podcast, and Apple Podcast.





