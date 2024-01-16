PM Modi To Attend Suresh Gopi Daughter's Wedding In Kerala On Jan 17

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the wedding of superstar Suresh Gopi's daughter on January 17, which will take place at Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Kerala.

Security has also been beefed up at the Sree Krishna temple in wake of PM Modi's visit.

Suresh Gopi was a nominated member of Rajya Sabha whose term ended in April 2022. He also contested in 2019 parliament election from Thrissur constituency on BJP ticket and again fought two years later but lost both the elections. He is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur constituency.

Superstar Mohanlal along with his wife, actor Jayaram and his wife, Dileep and his wife will also attend the wedding. Superstar Mammootty is also expected to attend the wedding.

