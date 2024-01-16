Google-Owned Wing Wins FAA Authorization For Drone Deliveries Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) With a new year on the horizon, demand for drone delivery has never been higher. Three in four shoppers are interested in saving time this holiday season with Wing 's fast-mile delivery, and major retailers like Walmart are integrating the company's technology to serve their current and future needs.

In this context, drone delivery startup Wing – which is fully owned by Google parent Alphabet – says it has achieved“another milestone” in its ability to meet that growing demand.

Thanks to a recent update to Wing's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) exemptions, Wing will be able to safely scale more effectively in the US – which means Wing can bring the benefits of drone delivery to more people, more quickly.

Wing drone delivery is designed to integrate with existing last-mile logistics services in urban and suburban areas. Wing says its system is designed with safety at its core, allowing us to fly in complex environments while sharing the airspace.

As part of sharing the airspace, Wing says it has built a“robust approach that safely separates Wing's on-demand flights in time and space from each other and other aircraft using layered mitigations both before and during flight”.

