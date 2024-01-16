Italian Port Livorno Provides Comau Exoskeletons To Cargo Handlers Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The logistics and cargo handling activities carried out in the port environment are largely managed manually by workers in order to ensure the required operational standards.

With the aim of making their employees' tasks easier, more efficient and ergonomic, the Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar Tirreno Settentrionale (Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, AdSP MTS) and the Compagnia Portuale di Livorno (Livorno Port Company, CPL), together with IUVO, a spin-off company of the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna (Pisa), and Comau have conducted a pilot study – among the first carried out in Europe and in the world – for the adoption of wearable MATE-XT and MATE-XB exoskeletons designed by the 2 companies.

MATE-XT helps to reduce the muscle load of the upper limbs during static or repetitive activities, which require workers to keep their arms raised for extended periods of time, while MATE-XB relieves the muscle effort of the lumbar area when handling loads.

The field tests conducted by IUVO and Comau, in collaboration with the port institutions, were carried out over a period of six months with 12 workers employed in the port area of Livorno who wore MATE exoskeletons during their daily work.

During this period, the positive effects obtained at both a physical and operational level were measured and validated.

