ABB To Supply Over 1,300 Robots To Volvo Cars Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ABB says it has strengthened its long-standing partnership with Volvo Cars to supply more than 1,300 robots and functional packages to build the next generation of electric vehicles. This will support the Swedish car manufacturer to achieve its ambitious sustainability targets.

Marc Segura, ABB Robotics president, says:“The automotive industry's historic transformation, driven by increasing consumer demand for electric vehicles and a desire to operate more sustainably, is creating new opportunities as well as challenges for global manufacturers.

“This latest commitment from our partner Volvo Cars demonstrates our shared focus of delivering more sustainable manufacturing. Through our new, energy efficient large robot family and OmniCoreTM controllers we will help to deliver energy savings of up to 20 percent at sites around the world.”

This agreement includes functional packages covering various production tasks, from spot-welding, riveting, and dispensing to flow drilling and ultrasonic weld inspection.

Each package is a ready-to-use, customer-proven combination of hardware, software and services and will be implemented at Volvo Cars' facilities in Torslanda, Sweden and Daqing, China.

