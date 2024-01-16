Robotize Partners With RAM Solutions In North America Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Robotize , a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for automated internal material transport, is partnering with RAM Solutions, of Troy, Michigan, USA.

For more than 25 years, RAM Solutions has been providing automation products and technology that bring significant value to its customers, and the partnership created with Robotize will help meet the rising demand for AMRs.

It will also assist in solving real manufacturing challenges by implementing material handling automation solutions at scale.

Dan Hasley, regional director at Robotize, says:“RAM Solutions has a talented and experienced team that provides the range of services needed to fully support our growing customer base in North America.”

Robotize CEO and co-founder Anders Pjetursson says:“We are really excited to add RAM Solutions to our excellent team of global Partners and appreciate their enthusiasm for our unique GoPal AMR solution.”

