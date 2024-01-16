Paintjet Raises $10 Million In Series A Funding Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) PaintJet , the robotics company bringing automation to industrial painting, has raised $10 million in Series A funding to bring critical automation technology to the construction industry and address widespread labor shortages.

The latest round of funding was led by Outsiders Fund with participation from 53 Stations, Dynamo, Pathbreaker Ventures, MetaProp and VSC Ventures. This brings PaintJet's total funding to $14.75 million.

Every single commercial building needs to be painted for protection from the natural environment, but the American painting sector is in crisis, lacking 100,000 laborers that are needed to meet today's project demands.

This number is expected to rise due to the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events, leading to faster building deterioration and more frequent repainting.

Automation, such as that provided by PaintJet's robotic solutions, is becoming a critical necessity to address this growing demand for protective coatings and paint.

