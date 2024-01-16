Locus Robotics Picks 'Record-Breaking' 331 Million Units During Holiday Season Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Locus Robotics , a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfilment warehouses, has released its annual Cyber Week recap, which reports a record-breaking 331 million units picked globally on behalf of its retail and third-party logistics partners, a 66 percent increase over last year.

LocusBots picked almost 7 million average daily units, an increase of 107 percent compared with 2022.

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, says:“We are thrilled to have delivered another record-breaking peak shopping season for our customers.

“The 66% increase in units picked compared to last year shows the growing demand for warehouse automation and the proven scalability of the Locus solution.

“As online shopping continues to accelerate, our intelligent robots enable customers to keep pace while also optimising productivity.”

