Inorbit Brings Robops To Advanced Robot Simulations Powered By Nvidia Robotics & Automation News

InOrbit , provider of cloud-based robot operations (RobOps) software, is collaborating with Nvidia to"blend reality and simulation in robot deployments".

This work takes the recently launched InOrbit missions to a new level, enabling end users such as logistics providers to define missions once, execute them in both simulated and real environments, and analyze the results through a single pane of glass, bridging the gap between cutting-edge AI-powered robotics technology and real-world applications at scale.

InOrbit leverages the Nvidia Isaac Sim extensible robotics simulator powered by Nvidia Omniverse to model complex environments and robot behaviors that closely match the real world.

Created in collaboration with Ekumen, a provider of advanced software development services with expertise in simulations, this“first-of-its-kind” demonstration available at inorbit/nvidiaisaacsim shows a virtual Robot Space that closely matches the company's real Robot Space located in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Multiple simulated robots matching their real-world counterparts can be seen carrying out the same exact missions.

