Cryptocurrency Stock News Bites: Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: $MARA) Provides One-Year Grant To World-Renowned Bitcoin Core Developer Jonas Schnelli

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) January 28, 2021 (Investorideas Newswire) Cryptocurrency Stock News Bites: Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that it has provided a one-year grant to world-renowned bitcoin core developer Jonas Schnelli.

Marathon's grant follows Coinbase's recent decision to help contribute to the development of Bitcoin Core by offering grants to two developers: Joao Barbosa and an anonymous developer known only as 0xB10C. Both Barbosa and Schnelli had been receiving funding from crypto mining giant, Bitmain. However, in late 2020, Bitmain decided to stop providing its support, at which point Coinbase and Marathon Patent Group independently decided to step in and offer alternative sources of funding with their respective developer grants.

Merrick Okamoto, Marathon's chairman and CEO, stated, "As one of the largest Bitcoin mining firms, we believe it is essential that we do our part to help advance the Bitcoin network. Absent core developers like Jonas, Bitcoin's efficacy and long-term adoption, and therefore our business, could be impacted. This grant will allow Jonas to continue his important work on our collective behalf."

