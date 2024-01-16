Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) May Announcements Show Resolve To Continue Supporting R&D 'Lifeblood'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



In May, Lexaria made a number of positive announcements related to its R&D initiatives

In addition to holding its 2023 Annual Meeting, the company completed dosing for its human clinical nicotine study, NIC-H22-1

Lexaria also reported 900% improvements in delivery of DehydraTECH(TM) processed estrogen into blood plasma in an animal study

In a human hypertension study, the company announced that its DehydraTECH-CBD formulation resulted in significant reductions in the blood plasma levels of pro-inflammatory biomarkers (IL 8, 10, and 18) These biomarkers are linked to cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) and many other conditions, such as asthma, lung diseases, chronic kidney disease, fatty liver disease, Type 1 and 2 diabetes, obesity, and rheumatoid arthritis

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, held its 2023 Annual Meeting on the 9th of May, with shareholders voting on several agenda items, including the election of directors, appointment of auditors, approval of the stock option pricing, approval of the amendment to the maxim number of shares issuable pursuant to the Incentive Equity Plan, and approval of the addition of an evergreen formula to the Incentive Equity Plan. All items put to the vote were approved by the majority, setting the stage for what would become a month of even more positives, particularly around the company's research and development (“R&D”) initiatives.

“If you've been following Lexaria for any period of time, you know that applied R&D is our lifeblood. It helps us establish areas of investigation for commercial pursuits, reduces risks of the unknown for both commercial and regulatory goals, and more,” wrote Lexaria CEO Chris Bunka in the...

