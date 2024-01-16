Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Continues To Drive Customer And Shareholder Value Through Innovative Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion currently targets over one billion users within the Chinese market

The company is a crucial player within the telecommunications and insurtech markets, which are projected to post CAGRs of 5% and 48% from 2020-2025 and 2021-2028, respectively Progress is seen by the company's move to form a collaborative alliance with Munich Re, through JiuGe, its wholly-owned subsidiary

FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) has defined itself as an evolving technology company that is constantly pushing boundaries in telecommunications, big data insights, and Rich Communication Services ("RCS"), among others. Its focus on the Chinese market has made it a force to be reckoned with, evidenced by its growing year-over-year revenue since its founding in 2016. FNGR is driven by the desire to serve over one billion users within the Chinese market, with plans to expand its model to other markets. Under the leadership of Martin J. Shen, the company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), FNGR has made some incredible achievements

