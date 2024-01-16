Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) In Leading Position As Mobile Data Services Transform China's Economic Activity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion is a U.S.-based provider of rich communication services (“RCS”) and big data analysis solutions that are focused on the enormous consumer potential of China's marketplace

China's mobile users account for nearly 1.5 billion individuals engaged with the country's economic forces as well as global forces driven largely by online technology

Although FingerMotion's most recent quarterly report noted a 25 percent YOY growth in revenues attributed to SMS and MMS services, the company anticipates its big data services will eventually become an even greater revenue source The development of a powerful big data analysis platform under FingerMotion's Sapientus division has led to significant insurtech agreements with global reinsurance powerhouses Munich Re and Pacific Life Reinsurance for serving China's consumers

Mobile data specialist company FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) has found itself in an early-mover position with its development of short and multimedia messaging (SMS and MMS) services that are particularly appealing to consumers in China's enormous mobile-centric market, simultaneously using its big data technology to help build insurtech opportunities in the world's largest nation by population. China's efforts to make digital platform companies more competitive and to stimulate innovation have included making data hoards shareable between companies.

