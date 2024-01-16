Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Joins Forces With Mexican Scientific Body, Creates New Company To Research Endocannabinoid Deficiencies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





Green Hygienics has launched TruLife Biotech LLC. to focus on the development and advancement of innovative cannabinoid-based nutraceutical and skincare products and brands



The global industrial hemp market was valued at $5.66 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of $27.72 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.17%

Hemp-derived cannabinoids have been studied for the last 20 years with nothing more than pre-clinical data but the new collaboration with Cinvestav and the creation of TruLife Biotech can help answer these questions and develop the products necessary for ECS deficiencies



Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB: GRYN) , a California-based tech-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids, recently announced that to advance R&D efforts, it has entered into a scientific research collaboration agreement with Cinvestav, the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico (Centro de Investigación y de Estudios Avanzados del Instituto Politécnico Nacional) ( ).Cinvestav is a high-ranked, leading Mexican multidisciplinary scientific research institute that will work with Green Hygienics in R&D efforts to develop cannabinoid-based products targeting the...