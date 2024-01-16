Hempnewsbreaks Hempfusion Wellness Inc.'S (TSX: CBD.U) (OTCQX: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) Private Label Division Marks 'Just The Beginning' With $250K Order

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) (OTCQX: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) , a leader in the health and wellness cannabidiol (“CBD”) industry, recently announced that it was rewarded a10 SKU private label deal by a leading national and publicly traded grocery retailer.“The deal marks the official launch of the 'Private Label' division, which will be the company's sixth distribution channel,” reads a recent article.“The retailer, whose name was not disclosed due to existing non-disclosure obligations, represents a significant opportunity for the newly launched Private Label division. The 10 SKU deal was primarily due to the performance of HempFusion and its family of products within the retailer's current distribution network. 'We anticipate that this initial $250,000 order is just the beginning and pending sell-through velocity and distribution, we expect this account to generate north of $500,000 for HempFusion in 2021 and upwards of $1,000,000 or more in 2022,' said HempFusion's Chief Revenue Officer Jon Visser.”

To view the full article, visit

About HempFusion Wellness Inc.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 U.S. states and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs, including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug-listed over-the-counter (“OTC”) topicals, doctor/practitioner lines, and more. With a strong focus on R&D, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex(TM) and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at or .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HempFusion are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .