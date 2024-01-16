Networknewsaudio Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Awarded $4M Contract From 'Milestone Company Maker' Partner

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The transition from fossil fuels to electrification has created a huge increase in demand for rare earth oxides and demand is expected to get much larger. Rare earth oxides are irreplaceable elements integral to permanent magnets, critical components in electric vehicles and sustainable power generation equipment, especially windmills. About 90% of all permanent magnets are currently produced in China, which is now considering banning or restricting exports of technology to process and refine rare-earth elements. Beijing is also pondering provisions prohibiting or limiting exports of alloy technology used in making high performance magnets made from rare earths minerals. As the transition to a cleaner world grows, China is restricting exports of permanent magnets and related tech in favor of feeding domestic demand, thus strangling the global transition. Governments in North America and across the world have voiced extreme urgency in reshaping supply chains to reduce dependence upon China and achieve clean energy mandates. Only a few companies can be called leaders in a nascent yet potentially explosive market. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) (Profile ) stands out with its transformative technology, RapidSX(TM), for separating and purifying critical metals. Also in the hunt for market share in this burgeoning new market is MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) , Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO) , Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) , all of which have established footholds and expanding operations in a concerted effort to shift away from reliance upon China and achieve energy independence.

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol UCU and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX(R) Best Market under the ticker symbol UURAF. For further information, please visit

.

