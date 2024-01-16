Steps Taken To Address Pakistan's Concerns: Shakib

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate has taken measures to address Islamabad's concerns regarding the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), says the Afghan ambassador.

In an interview, Sardar Ahmad Shakib said mediation by the interim government between Pakistan and TTP did not mean Kabul was aiding the group.

No armed group was allowed to operate on Afghanistan's soil, insisted the ambassador, who said:“Everyone can mediate - between the US and the Islamic Emirate ...”

In an interview with TOLOnews, he called mediation a good job that could be done by anyone.“It does not mean we oppose anyone or we interfere in someone's affairs ...”

The diplomat said the deportation of Afghan citizens from Pakistan was ongoing. Most of the refugees were returning to their homeland voluntarily, he concluded.

