Talks On Reopening Torkham Crossing Stay Deadlocked

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Talks between Pakistani and Afghanistan on reopening the Torkham crossing have made no headway, with bilateral trade staying suspended for the third day in a row.

On Monday, border officials from the two countries met at the zero point on reopening the main trade route. They conferred on ways of resuming vehicular and pedestrian movement, but could not arrive at a solution.

The Afghan team included Qari Abdul Jabbar Hekmat, Qari Rafiullah, Qari Muhammad and Maulvi Takal.

Headed by Lt. Col. Rana Adnan Shafiq of the Frontier Corps, the Pakistani side was comprised of Maj. Murad, Maj. Bahlool and Torkham Tehsildar Daud Afridi.

IEA officials blamed Pakistan for imposing travel restrictions on Afghan drivers and helpers without any intimation to them.

A Pakistani security official, who participated in the meeting, said the Afghan side slammed the travel conditions as violative of international norms and detrimental to traders, patients and common people.

The Afghan officials also hit out at the Pakistani embassy and consulates for what they called mass rejections of visa applications from Afghans without assigning any reasons.

In response, Lt. Col. Adnan said the passport and visa conditions were to be met in early November 2023. He added patients in critical condition were still allowed entry.

Meanwhile, transporters and businessmen from both sides complained of suffering huge losses and running out of cash for food, water and shelter.

An Afghan trucker, transporting fresh fruits and vegetables to the neighbouring country, feared the merchandise could go rotten if the Torkham gate was not reopened soon.

